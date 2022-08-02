Episode 60 of The Chuck Williams Show features Andy and Jan Burcham

You know Andy through his job as the voice of the Auburn Tigers, the lead broadcaster for football, basketball, and baseball games. His wife, Jan, is the associate dean of Education at Columbus State University.

They are the guests on this edition of The Chuck Williams Show.

In 2019, their good friends Rod and Paula Bramlett were killed in a tragic automobile crash. Not only did Any end up with Rod’s job as the main Auburn broadcaster, they were named guardians of Joshua Bramlett, the couple’s youngest child.

Listen to this compelling story.

Twitter: ChuckWilliams

Instagram: ChuckWilliams0999

Catch The Chuck Williams Show live every Tuesday at 7/6 central. Watch Last Week’s Episode here.