(WRBL) — Episode 63 of The Bob Jeswald Show features Jeremy Ackles and Rob Landers

They are not only shaping young minds through “E” Gaming and coding but helping local government agencies and non-profit reach their maximum potential for our youth.

You will hear how a billion dollar industry is being tested now and how fiber optics technology is being enhanced for future gamers, developers, and streamers building a greater quality of life for the community.

Bob’s main guests are the Event Manager of The Columbus Civic Center, Jeremy Ackles and The Director of The Civic Center and Ice Rink, Rob Landers…They will tell you the secret to this “CODE.”

Catch The Previous Episode Here

Twitter: @BJeswaldWRBL

Facebook: BobJeswaldWRBL

The Bob Jeswald Show streams on WRBL.com every Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST