EPIC: Alabama high school crooner delivers pitch-perfect promposal

HOOVER, Ala. (WRBL) – Asking someone to prom nowadays can be a serious business — the more elaborate, the better when it comes to perfecting the unforgettable promposal.

Fellas and ladies, it doesn’t matter who does the asking, here’s a tip – if you can sing your promposal with a backup of smooth sounding buddies – you’re golden.

If you need some inspiration, we have an example of a pitch-perfect promposal inside Hoover High School located in Birmingham, Alabama.

The promposer is Benjamin Phillips, a member of Ten Bucs Worth, a men’s pop a cappella ensemble. The group is one of eight choirs offered at Hoover. Student Madi Weeks is the young lady you see smiling from ear to ear as Phillips croons his prom question.

“Ten Bucs Worth is a group consisting of 10th-12th graders, they are an auditioned group selected from the almost 200 students in the HHS Choral Department, ” shared John Kincaid, the Choir Director at Hoover High School.

Kincaid says each Valentine’s Day, the group roams the school, delivering a rose and singing valentines to as many students as possible. Students can request a song for their valentine. Names are then drawn at random for the group to deliver a singing valentine.

“Luckily, Madi Weeks was one of those chosen this year, creating a perfect situation for Benjamin Phillips to plan this promposal,” said Kinkaid.

Phillips is dressed in a dashing red suit and quickly hands over a flower bouquet to Weeks, while simultaneously singing a variety of catchy tunes asking her to the dance. Talk about fancy. Phillips is supported by singers Ethan Duckery, Grey Kelley, Juday Mayowa, Matthew Parrish, Benjamin Phillips, Trey Rayfield, Peter Shen, Will Simpson, and Nathan Williams, who sing backup and break out in various solo’s. Wow.

The perfect promposal performance lasts a few weeks and will have you tapping along with the music, smiling.

We hope Phillips and Weeks have a memorable time at their Hoover prom. If it’s anything like the promposal, the memories should have them humming a lifetime of happy tunes.

Happy promoposals everyone!