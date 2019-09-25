Episode 104

(CBS News)--Bill Cosby has been hit with a $2.75 million legal bill as he marks the end of his first year in prison. The 82-year-old had challenged a California arbitration award that upheld nearly $7 million of a $9 million bill submitted by just one firm in the run-up to his first sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania in 2017.

A judge sided Friday with the Los Angeles firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, rejecting Cosby's claim that the bill was "egregious."