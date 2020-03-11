Episode 115

SAN ANTONIO (Border Report) -- Relocatable mobile surveillance towers that can be mounted on the backs of pickups are the latest high-tech innovation that Border Patrol agents are looking to help them patrol the Southwest border, agency officials said.

Speaking at the opening of the 14th annual Border Security Expo in San Antonio, leaders of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Border Patrol touted these compact towers as the singular piece of equipment they want to deploy on the border to reduce manpower costs, safeguard agents and be additional eyes and ears in the field.