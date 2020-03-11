Skip to content
Episode 115
News
Posted:
Mar 11, 2020 / 05:30 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 11, 2020 / 05:14 PM EDT
Recent Updates
Tracking this storm system, with perspective and your forecast
Video
A Few showers late this afternoon and evening, highs staying mild
Video
Forecast: On a steady track and that’s a good thing
Video
Staying mild, a few showers possible today
Video
The forecast remains “stuck” in a pattern but not a washout
Video
Increasing clouds and mild today, showers move back in on Tuesday.
Video
Dry for Monday with unsettled pattern back in the forecast
Video
SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant with a few clouds
Video
We have sunshine! And drier conditions to help dry out a bit
Video
Russian lawmakers move to keep Putin in power past 2024
Live: Bernie Sanders to address future of campaign at news conference
Video
Eye on Politics: Biden thanks Sanders after round two of Super Tuesday
Video
Hand sanitizer, clean wipes provided at polls
Video
Trump pitches payroll tax relief to wary lawmakers
Video
Amid coronavirus concerns, Aflac testing contingency plan to have half its employees work from home
Video
Former Georgia football player hospitalized after fight in Muscogee County Jail
Harris County middle school teacher self-quarantines after contact with Rep. Doug Collins over the weekend
Additional COVID-19 cases discovered in Georgia, according to governor’s office
New construction details emerge, with Opelika Road and Cutrate Road closures to begin March 23 for bridge replacement project
NCAA to limit attendance at basketball tournaments due to coronavirus
Amid coronavirus concerns, Aflac testing contingency plan to have half its employees work from home
Video
Safe House Ministries take extra safety precautions during coronavirus outbreak
Video
New construction details emerge, with Opelika Road and Cutrate Road closures to begin March 23 for bridge replacement project
Columbus area healthcare providers plan one-mile “Strollin for your Colon” walk/run
Video
Former Georgia football player hospitalized after fight in Muscogee County Jail
Woodlawn High School student will graduate with over 36 college credits, wants to study engineering
Video
