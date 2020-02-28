Epstein’s role in Les Wexner’s charitable foundation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – An outside review finds Jeffrey Epstein played “no meaningful role” in the budget or finances of L Brands founder Les Wexner’s charitable foundation and he wasn’t involved with its fellowship and leadership programs.
The examination of the Wexner Foundation by Columbus-based law firm Kegler Brown Hill and Ritter also determined Epstein made no direct financial contributions to the foundation or used it to commit any crimes.
Members and alumni of foundation programs sought the review after the wealthy financier’s arrest last year on federal sex trafficking charges.
Epstein served 15 years on the foundation’s board ending in 2007.