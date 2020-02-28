Epstein’s role in Les Wexner’s charitable foundation

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. House Democrats are asking for documents from federal prosecutors and Florida law enforcement officials as part of a probe into how financier Epstein received a secret plea deal more than a decade ago after he was accused of molesting underage girls.The House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, asking for all emails about the plea deal and how victims should have been notified. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – An outside review finds Jeffrey Epstein played “no meaningful role” in the budget or finances of L Brands founder Les Wexner’s charitable foundation and he wasn’t involved with its fellowship and leadership programs.

The examination of the Wexner Foundation by Columbus-based law firm Kegler Brown Hill and Ritter also determined Epstein made no direct financial contributions to the foundation or used it to commit any crimes.

Members and alumni of foundation programs sought the review after the wealthy financier’s arrest last year on federal sex trafficking charges.

Epstein served 15 years on the foundation’s board ending in 2007.