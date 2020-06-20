Equality in America, Supreme Court rulings to hate crime bills

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This week the U.S. Supreme Court made two landmark rulings, one to protect the rights of LGBTQ workers, and the other to protect 800-thousands of DACA immigrants to avoid deportation.

All of this comes in the midst of civil rights protests to provide equality for all Americans after the recent killings of African Americans.

The fight for equality — for immigrants, the lgbtq community and people of color.

“It’s a time of great chaos, opportunity and awakening.” Beth Littrell, Senior Supervising Attorney, SPLC

“I was born in Richmond, GA and all the confederate statutes have come down. The governor has approved them to come down. This is more about removing the confederate symbols so those who see him as power will no longer see that as power.” Rasheeda Miller, Atlanta Activist

One group that’s pushing for change is the southern poverty law center — which monitors hate groups and fights for justice in the deep south.

“The focus that SPLC has is supporting efforts to re-imagine policing that no longer is inequitable and oppressive to communities of color.” Beth Littrell, Senior Supervising Attorney, SPLC

This week the supreme court made progress for DACA dreamers and protecting LGBTQ worker rights.

“There still needs to be a lot more work to ensure undocumented people are provided the appropriate access to their needs and protections they deserve.’ Beth Littrell, Senior Supervising Attorney, SPLC

Georgia lawmakers are now reviewing two hate crime bills — after the recent race related protests.

“So we want GA to catch up with the rest of the country. Rasheeda Miller, Atlanta Activist



“Justice is important, accountability is important, police accountability is paramount.””This week has been a good week for vulnerable and minority communities.” Beth Littrell, Senior Supervising Attorney, SPLC

This is the second time this week the Supreme Court has ruled against the Trump administration despite the president’s two recent court appointments. The Trump administration may still try to shut down the deferred action for childhood arrivals with a more detailed cause.