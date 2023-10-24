PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Four Escambia County Fire Rescue units responded to a vehicle fire on Tuesday morning at a gas station, according to an ECFR Facebook post.

The incident occurred at a Shell-Circle K gas station on the 4500 block of N. W St around 6:14 a.m. Tuesday.

When ECFR units arrived, they saw the vehicle on fire at a gas pump. They quickly moved to prevent the fire from expanding to other gas pumps and damaging the gas station awning.

No one was injured.

After investigation, ECFR determined the vehicle had an electrical issue that caused the fire.

