EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – After nearly three decades of service, Chief Steve Watkins is announcing his retirement from the Eufaula Police Department, effective December 31, 2023. The decision, made after careful consideration and consultation with family and friends, marks the end of a remarkable law enforcement career that began in 1994.

“The measure of any success is to leave something better than you found it. And I hope I left the community and the department better than I found it,” said Cheif Watkins.

Throughout the years, Chief Watkins has been an integral part of the Eufaula Police Department, serving in various roles since joining as a Patrol Officer in January 2000. His journey culminated in October 2015 when he assumed the role of Chief of Police, guiding the department with dedication and commitment.

Reflecting on his career, Chief Watkins expressed gratitude for the fulfilling and rewarding experiences, acknowledging the adventure, challenges, exhilaration, and tragedy that shaped his tenure. He highlighted the importance of community and the department’s support during moments of need, expressing hope that his efforts brought comfort to those affected.

“I appreciate all the support all the love all the prayers for the last 24 years the last eight as chief there are times I’m not sure we could have gotten through it without the support of the community,” said Watkins.

The Chief took a moment to extend heartfelt thanks to his family, recognizing the sacrifices they endured throughout his career. He expressed deep love and appreciation for his wife, Sarah, son Nolan, and daughter Bailey, acknowledging the challenges that work imposed on family life.

As Chief Watkins closes this chapter of his life, he expressed excitement about the future and conveyed his readiness to embark on the next journey. He plans on decompressing, riding his tractor, taking care of his horses, and traveling with loved ones

Chief Watkins promised to hold the community dear in his thoughts and prayers, acknowledging the impact of everyone he encountered along this remarkable journey.

Chief Watkins also commended the current and former members of the Eufaula Police Department. He emphasized the often misunderstood and underappreciated nature of law enforcement and pledged unwavering support, gratitude, and admiration for those who continue to serve.

Special recognition was given to his Administrative Assistant, Wanda Crowley, for her pivotal role as a mentor, sounding board, and friend. Chief Watkins expressed gratitude for her honesty, trust, and friendship, which kept him grounded and aided in making challenging decisions.