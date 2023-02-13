EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — Eufaula is working overseas prospects as the East Alabama community steps up its economic development game.

It’s all an international effort to secure good-paying manufacturing jobs.

Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs and the city’s economic developers are hoping to attract the South Korean company to a site in this industrial park on the north side of town.

Tibbs has made two visits to South Korea, the most recent one last month. He is working to get Jang Automation to commit to Eufaula.

The company already has a U.S. presence in Michigan and they looking to locate a manufacturing facility in the U.S.

Tibbs met with company President Jae Su Jang at the company’s headquarters about an hour and a half out of Seoul. Now it is his chance to showcase Eufaula.

I talked to President Jang through the company’s General Manager Ji Yong Jeong.

“It is a small farm business, green house business,” Jang said. “We have a business plan. And it matches Mr. Jack Tibbs plan. And our plan is the same – same goal to open a business. That’s why Mr. Jang came to meet the chamber of Eufaula city.”

Tibbs and Eufaula economic developers are working to secure the company.

“We have boots on the ground in Korea and he looks for prospects,” Tibbs said. “This is one of the prospects. And this was an agricultural area here in this part of Alabama. So, it is kind of good fit. They make planters for planting seeds from the small farmer all the way up to the big farmer. Some of you can pull behind a tractor. Some you can push. They are interested in this area because of the agriculture.”