Eufaula Housing Authority’s YouthBuild completes community project in Eufaula

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Eufaula Housing Authority’s YouthBuild program painted the framework for Eufaula’s downtown fire bell.

The six members of YouthBuild’s newest rookie class participated in the fire bell project, which is located by the gazebo in downtown Eufaula.

YouthBuild is a program that equips at-risk young adults in Barbour County with skills to be successful in the workforce and community. Participants are high school dropouts or youth have recently dropped out and re-entered.

Members are also part of one of the disadvantaged groups which include: low-income households, parent incarcerated households, aging out of foster care, youth with a disability, homeless or adjudicated youth.

“My hope is that our community here will continue to learn more about us, to embrace these young adults, give them opportunities in businesses, and that we’ll see the young people of this community and surrounding communities want to be a part of YouthBuild,” Melanie Little, Director of Eufaula Housing Authority YouthBuild, said.

The program helps young adults with their education and leadership development in addition to working construction projects within the community. YouthBuild offers adult education/ GED classes, NCCER certification, and employability workshops to ensure that graduates have the skills and support to enter the workforce.

“Thank you for opening the doors to support the kind of people I am,” Mateo Perez, a member of YouthBuild, said.” “[For them] to stay, whatever the bad things and good things I was doing… they helped me. I wish that I can do the same thing; help others like they’re doing.”

A home has recently been donated to the program, and, for their next project, YouthBuild members will use their construction skills to refurbish the home for someone in need.

YouthBuild is currently looking for young adults in Barbour County ages 16-24 who are interested in being part of the program.