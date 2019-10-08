Eufaula man facing Attempted Murder; allegedly shoots ex’s new boyfriend in genitals

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Eufaula man has been charged with Attempted Murder after investigators say he shot his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in the genitals and leg.

“George Edward Bland, 37, of Eufaula, was arrested Monday afternoon at the Eufaula Police Department. Bland is charged with Attempted Murder (13A-4-2), and Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle (13A-11-61). Bland is accused of shooting a male subject twice in the lower body Sunday morning,” said Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins.

Bland is being held at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

“The incident is still under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law,” said Watkins.

The shooting happened Sunday morning at Walding Drive during a domestic dispute.

The 35-year-old victim was transported to Southeast Health by Eufaula Fire/Rescue where he received surgical treatment for non-life threatening wounds.