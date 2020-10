The Eufaula Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that killed a Eufaula man.

The crash happened shortly before 5:00 a.m. Friday, October 23.

Police say Bobby Philips, 56, was killed when his northbound motorcycle, struck a passenger vehicle leaving the Gator Stop convenience store located at 1955 Highway 431 north.

There were no other injures reported.