Eufaula man killed in weekend shooting; police investigation ongoing

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators are searching for the person responsible for an early Sunday morning shooting that left a Eufaula man dead.

“Sunday morning, the Eufaula Communications Division received 911 calls reporting a shooting on Central Avenue in Eufaula. Officers arrived and located a male subject that had sustained a gunshot wound lying in the yard of a residence,” said Eufaula police Chief Steve Watkins.

Brandon Christopher Henry, 29, of Eufaula was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded and an active investigation is underway.

Anyone with any information that may contribute to the investigation is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.