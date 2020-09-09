Eufaula man sentenced on federal fire arms charges

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Eufaula man has been sentenced to prison following a federal fire arms conviction.

On Thursday, Steven Denard Paige, age 28, was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to the charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The charge against Paige stems from an incident in October on 2018. According to officials, on Oct. 28 of that year, Paige was arrested after threatening to kill a woman and using a .22 caliber rifle to sexually assault her.

On March 22, 2020, Paige pleaded guilty in federal court. Officials say due to Paige’s extensive, criminal history, prosecutors argued for the maximum sentence available, which was ordered by the judge. There is no parole in the federal system.

