Eufaula man stabbed and killed; police searching for female suspect

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – An early morning domestic incident has resulted in the death of a Eufaula man as police say they are searching for the man’s girlfriend who is the suspect.

Investigators say a 911 call was received by the Eufaula Communications Division at 2:24 Saturday morning reporting a domestic assault at a residence in the Chattahoochee Courts Apartment complex in Eufaula.

“When patrol officers arrived, they located 36-year-old Randy Earl Smith of Eufaula with numerous stab wounds to his upper and lower body and initiated emergency field wound treatment. Eufaula Rescue transported the victim to Medical Center Barbour,” said Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins.

Smith succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 5:10 Saturday morning.

Investigators say a female suspect has been identified and is being sought. Her name has not been released to the public at this time.

The incident is under active investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

We will update you as we can.