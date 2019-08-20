Eufaula police asking for help locating missing woman

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Eufaula Police are searching for a missing 40-year-old woman and are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

“Dawn Maria O’Brien, was reported missing by her family over the weekend. Last contact with her was on July 29, 2019,” said Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins.

O’Brien is 40-years- old, 5’8″ and weighs 155 pounds.

If you have seen Dawn O’Brien or have any information as to her whereabouts, please contact the CID Division at 334-687-1200 or the anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.