Eufaula Police Chief and officers take action to end pursuit with speeds exceeding 120 mph

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A high speed pursuit that began in Headland ended in Eufaula on Friday afternoon with the Chief of Police helping to bring the suspect to a stop.

Around 2:05 PM, Eufaula Police were notified of a pursuit approaching the south city limits on Eufaula Avenue. Chief Steve Watkins says speeds were reported to be more than 120 mph as the vehicle fled officers from numerous agencies.

Eufaula Officers blocked busy intersections from cross traffic as the pursuit continued north, at times in the wrong lane.

The pursuit continued to the Eufaula Country Club and onto the golf course. Spike strips were successfully deployed as the vehicle left the Country Club.

Investigators say the fleeing driver intentionally attempted to strike two Eufaula Officers as he approached Fox Ridge Road.

Investigators say due to the reckless disregard for others, the attempted assault on officers and school dismissal approaching, the vehicle was assisted into a spin by Eufaula’s Police Chief Steve Watkins, causing the vehicle to stall on Eufaula Avenue. Both vehicles received minor damage. Watkins says it was important to end the chase because he knew kids were about to let out of school.

The driver, Errol Wayne Scott, 58, of Henry County was taken into custody. Scott has outstanding warrants for Fraud, Menacing, and Impersonating a Police Officer.

The incident is still under investigation and charges of Attempting to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Mischief and DUI are pending.

There were no injuries to Officers or Scott but, as a precaution, he was transported to Medical Center Barbour for a physical and mental evaluation.

The Eufaula Police Department appreciates the assistance of the Headland Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Abbeville Police Department, and the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department in the safe resolution of this incident.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law.