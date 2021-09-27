Eufaula Police: Child shot in chest after negligent discharge

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Police say an eight-year-old was shot in the chest Sunday night in Eufaula from a negligent discharge. The child was transported by Eufaula Rescue to Medical Center Barbour and airlifted by helicopter to another facility for further treatment. The wound does not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

On September 21st, just before 7:00 PM, the Eufaula Communications Division received a 911 call from a juvenile stating that another child had been injured and severely bleeding. Officers arrived at a Jackson Street address and found an 8-year-old youth with a single gunshot wound to the upper body. Police recovered a handgun, and the incident appears to have been caused by a negligent discharge. The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this or any other incident is urged to contact the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.