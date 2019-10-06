Eufaula police say man shot in genitals during domestic incident

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A man is recovering after police say he was shot in the genitals and leg in what appears to be a domestic dispute over the weekend.

“Eufaula Police Officers responded to Walding Drive at 5:53 Sunday morning on a report of a subject being shot. Upon arrival, a 35-year-old male that had sustained two gunshot wounds to the lower body was located. The victim was transported to Southeast Health by Eufaula Fire/Rescue where he received surgical treatment for non-life threatening wounds,” said Chief Steve Watkins.

Chief Watkins says the Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident and a suspect has been developed.

Investigators say it appears the shooting may be domestic in nature.

