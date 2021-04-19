Eufaula student brings suspected marijuana edibles to school

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Police are investigating an incident at Admiral Moorer Middle School involving a 12-year-old student allegedly bringing marijuana edibles, cereal with suspected cannabutter, and giving them to classmates.

Police say cannabutter is marijuana dried out in an oven then mixed with butter. The substance can be used for coating cereals or nuts and bake cakes, cookies, brownies. You can also spread it on toast.

Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins says a few kids who ate the cereal on Friday, had some symptoms but are okay.

Photo released by Eufaula Police Department

“We contacted the Juvenile Court officer and parents, and no charges have been filed at this time. We do know some other students ate the product, and the school was notifying those parents,” said Chief Watkins.

As a father, Chief Watkins wants families to be aware of the situation to talk to their kids about eating foods and drinks that could contain harmful substances unknown to them.

“Unfortunately, you can find recipes for this stuff on the internet, and we want parents to be aware. THC limits cannot be determined when someone is making edibles, and we don’t want kids eating anything that may hurt them,” said Watkins.