Eufaula woman arrested in $400,000 crystal meth “ice” drug bust

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Eufaula Police Department made a major drug bust on Wednesday afternoon seizing more than seven kilos of crystal methamphetamine valued at more than $400,000.

The bust began with a traffic stop along N. East Fowler Avenue and ended with a Eufaula woman facing trafficking charges.

The Eufaula Police Department and the EPD K9 Division in cooperation with the Highway Patrol Division of the Department of Public Safety of ALEA and the Dothan Police Department seized seven kilos (15.5 pounds) of crystal methamphetamine i.e “ice”, on a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

“Araceli Irene Zamor-Martinez, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with Drug Trafficking. She is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The case remains under investigation,” shared Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins.

Watkins says all persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law.