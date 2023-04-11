EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Alabama Police Department arrested and charged a woman with trafficking in illegal drugs on April 7.

According to law enforcement, an Officer with the Patrol Division stopped a silver passenger vehicle on Eufaula Avenue. During the search of the vehicle, a bag containing tablets and numerous loose tablets were discovered.

After the initial investigation, the driver of the vehicle Gloria Dean Jones, 47, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with trafficking illegal drugs.

Police say the majority of pills contained the highly potent, addictive and potentially fatal synthetic opioid Fentanyl.

A bond hearing was held on Monday, April 10 and a $200,000 professional bond was set.