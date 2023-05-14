Columbus, GA (WRBL)- A pleasant start to Mother’s Day this morning with readings in the 60s and 70s. Later this afternoon temperatures will warm over 20 degrees as highs reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will stay dry until this afternoon, when day time heating bring scattered showers and storms by 4PM.

Another mild morning tomorrow with readings in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s. Day-time heating will drive scattered storms again tomorrow afternoon.

This week will remain unsettled and in this summer like pattern with showers and storms driven by day time heating. A chance for rain will remain in the forecast everyday this week.

After readings above average this past week, readings will begin to cool slightly. By Wednesday expect temperatures to drop into the mid-80s, and by Thursday many of us will see readings in the upper 70s. Temperatures will quickly rebound into the mid-80s by next weekend.