EVENING UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus cases now over 2,000 with 240 hospitalized

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama’s number of positive coronavirus cases has risen over 2,000 with 240 hospitalized. The state continues to fight hard against the spread of COVID-19 as the number of patients increases in each county.

Currently, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirms that there are 2,006 positive cases in the state, with 53 reported dead in the Yellowhammer state. 240 have been hospitalized for treatment since March 13.

Counties in the WRBL viewing area continue to show increased numbers of COVID-19 infections locally. Lee County is reporting 118 patients, while Chambers County is up to 96, Russell County is still at 10 after this afternoon’s update, and Barbour County is reporting three patients as of 7 p.m./6 p.m. CT.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller has signed an order that limits the number of people allowed in retail and grocery stores at one time to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. Stores are ordered to only operate at 20 percent of their official fire capacity.

The move comes as other local communities institute curfews and other solutions to curb the spread of the virus across East Alabama. Eufaula and Smiths Station have both implemented curfews from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to limit the potential infections.

The State of Alabama has also launched a new online guide for state residents to get information about COVID-19. Called ALTogether Alabama, the site is intended to serve as a new hub of information about how the state is responding to coronavirus.

Across Alabama, the virus continues to take its toll, no matter where you work or where you live. State Representative Dexter Grimsley lost his sister to coronavirus, as reported this morning.

A new University of Alabama research study is looking at the emotional effects of the coronavirus, and how people’s habits are affecting their behaviors.

While the overall outlook on the virus continues to show a high projected loss of life, a study by the University of Washington shows that the expected number has gone down slightly since last week as states continue work to flatten the curve.