AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Keeping students and teachers safe is a top priority as Auburn City School students get back into the classroom for the first week of school. The continuing partnership between Auburn Schools, the Board of Education, and the police department has led to at least one school resource officer dedicated to each school campus for the duration of the school year, effective August 2022.

“We are fortunate to have a wonderful relationship with the schools in Auburn. The responsibility to protect the community, especially our schools, is of the utmost importance and wouldn’t be possible without the support of several people. We are also pleased to have some veteran officers respond and commit to safeguarding our schools,” said Auburn Police Chief Cedric Anderson.

All Auburn City Schools now have at least one police officer assigned to be present during school hours with a minimum of two officers assigned to Auburn High School and Auburn Junior High School daily. Each supplementary school resource officer hired has more than 25 years of experience as a full-time police officer. The increased presence and vast experience of the officers at Auburn school campuses will further enhance protection of students and staff while fostering relationships between residents and police.

“The Board of Education credits the partnership with the Auburn Police Department and collaboration with the City of Auburn in increasing the number of school resource officers on our campuses,” Auburn City Schools Superintendent Dr. Cristen Herring commented. “Auburn City Schools is fortunate to receive tremendous support from the City government, the City Manager’s office, and Auburn Public Safety Services. Our shared goal is to prevent potential threats and provide advanced campus security for students, staff, and schools.”

With the start of the school year, traffic can become congested in school zones. APD would like to remind everyone to be patient and stay safe on the roadways. You may notice the APD Motor Units assisting with traffic enforcement in school zones and additional public safety specialists directing traffic. Be aware of increased foot traffic and decreased speed limits in school zones to help keep Auburn residents safe.