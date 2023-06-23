MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A board meeting was held Friday morning, to certify Tuesday’s Special Election for the vacant Muscogee County School Board District 7 seat. Tuesday’s unofficial total, separated the candidates LaKetha Ashe and Pat Frey by just two votes. An unprecedented situation led to Friday’s recount.

The losing candidate Ashe requested a recount. In order for a recount to occur, there must be a discrepancy or error. That was not the case, in Tuesday’s Special Election but a recount was taken.

The board took a vote when not one but both candidates asked for a recount. The unofficial winner, Pat Frey, stepped in addressing the board in the name of transparency.

“With both candidates requesting transparency and the ability to look at those votes, the board believed it was the right decision to do the recount.” Nancy Boren – Elections and Voter Registration, Director

For Frey, it was all about belief in the system.

“If we want the constituents, our community at large, especially with everything we’ve gone through in the last couple of years with questioning election results, nationally, let’s say hey we believe in the system and put the system to the test.” Pat Frey – MSCD Board Elect, District 7

Putting the system to the test, the results were the exact same as Tuesday night.

Pat Frey 147 votes. LaKetha Ashe 145 votes. Frey is declared the official winner.

“So, guess what the system works, so now we can move on to engaging and every one of us becoming a part of the process.” Pat Frey – MSCD Board Elect, District 7

Following the approval of the Georgia Secretary of State – Brad Raffensperger.

Frey will fill the seat previously vacated by Cathy Williams who was appointed to the Georgia Board of Transportation back in February.