COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A new art show at the Bo Bartlett Center opened this week.

It features the works of the center’s namesake, Columbus artist Bo Bartlett and artist Kate Capshaw, based in Los Angeles and New York City.

Capshaw is an actress with credits that include “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” but she has turned to portrait art and she was in Columbus to open the extensive public showing of her work.

She is the wife of famed Hollywood Director Stephen Spielberg, but this week in Columbus the focus was Capshaw and her work.

Her show is entitled “Unaccompanied” and features 20 oil paintings of homeless young people. There are also sketches and and audio element to the show, which runs through May 12. The Bartlett Center is closed on Sundays and Mondays and open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Capshaw’s project started in an LA homeless shelter and spread to other shelters in other cities.

She’s literally putting a face on the problem.

Capshaw is no stranger to Columbus. She has been studying her under Bartlett, an accomplished American realist artist.

THE COMPLETE INTERVIEW WITH KATE CAPSHAW APPEARS IN THE TWO LINKS BELOW

A collection of Bartlett’s works, entitled “Earthly Matters,” is also on display at the center. It features a number of paintings he did during Covid. That show, which originated at the Gibbes Museum in Charleston, S.C., runs into April.