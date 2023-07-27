COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The city of Columbus has started its search for a new Police Chief.

This week WRBL spent some time talking to rank-and-file police officers, those who will be impacted by the upcoming decision.

These officers — ranging from a nearly 36-year veteran to a woman who has been on the force for about three years — talked about the morale issues and lack of leadership they have experienced.

But more than that, they talked about the promise the future brings as the city looks for a permanent chief. Former Chief Freddie Blackmon retired on April 30 after 37 years on the force and two as chief.

The department is currently being run by Interim Chief Stoney Mathis, who previously retired as chief of the Fairburn PD. Mathis has been in the interim role for about two months. He told WRBL last week that he has applied for the permanent job. Mathis also said he encouraged members of his command staff who were interested in the chief’s job to apply.

The process to pick a new chief is underway. Applications closed Friday. The names of those applicants will not be released publically. Three focus groups will start meeting next week. A short list of semifinalists will be selected. Interviews of those semifinalists will begin in early September. A new chief could be in place by October.

So, what do the rank-and-file officers have to say about the state of the department and the qualities they want to see in a leader?

Command Sgt. Dechon Grant/Nearly 36 years on the force

“It was very unstable. Very unstable. … Morale was at an extreme low. Leadership was … I have never seen … It was awful and it trickled through the ranks.

“I say we have to have a person who has that energy that elephant in the room, that presence, leadership. That’s the most important attribute. To include communication, being able to talk, sell a product.”

Cpl. Christian Westbrook/5 years on the force

“We all have our own reasons why we stay. A lot of us, we don’t want to give up on the place. So, things get bad; things get good. It is going to fluctuate as time goes on.”

Officer Emily Wolfley/3 years on the force

“As everybody knows, I think, our job ranges from marriage counselor, to parent, to OK, now we have to switch gears and we have to chase people that are running from us to immediately deal with a missing child. Our job in a day could be 15 different jobs. We’re going to make mistakes. We are going to probably not do everything exactly right on paper, but we need somebody who says, you know what? You’re doing the best that you can and the environment that you’re in and how short-staffed you are. And says, you know what, I support you. I’m going to listen to what you guys are saying that you need. We need a chief that listens to us.”

Sgt. Demetrius Battle/9 years on the force

“Of course, you can’t do everything that your officers want. But there are certain things that you can do. And, honestly just being human. Not worrying about what the city council thinks or other places think. Just worry about in-house department stuff and everything else will pretty much fall in place.”

Sgt. Thomas Hill/16 years on the force

“I think that communication is very important. It doesn’t necessarily have to be top-down. It can be bottom-up. Listen to your employees. Listen to their concerns. I think there have been some concerns with that in the past where lower-level employees as far as boots on the ground, hard-working operational folks who are out there every day. There have been issues in the past where they don’t feel like their voices have been heard. So, I think it’s important for whoever comes in as the next long-term, fulltime chief to be aware of that and try and be in tune with the employees and what their needs are and what they voice on a daily basis.”

Cpl. Darquis Brown/4 years of service

“I think the biggest thing is looking for someone who’s going to come in and really get on the morale in the department. Really look at the patrol all the way up. Look at how we are communicating with each other. Look at what’s needed with our complaints, our needs, wants stuff like that. Someone who’s going to come in and try to address the morale. … I think if we can all get on the same level with communication. If we can all get on the same level of unity, I feel like the department can go a lot farther than where it’s at.”