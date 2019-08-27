EXCLUSIVE: Don’t doubt, dare! An interview with Dr. Mae Jemison

Hundreds of people came out for the 14th annual Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum. “Science of Leadership” is this year’s focus and the crowd heard words from prominent speakers. One of which is Dr. Mae Jemison, the first black woman to travel in space in ’92.

“That was exciting, being able to come and have this different audience and different perspective and to be able to figure out what to say to them,” said Dr. Mae Jemison.

Known to some as an astronaut, Dr. Mae Jemison has many accomplishments under her belt from being an author to a philanthropist. Jemison says in today’s world, it’s easy for people to get lost into space instead of reaching for the stars.

“As an adult, you couldn’t seriously be talking about space, but space exploration is one of the most grown-up things that we do. Not only is it difficult, it’s challenging and it has dangers, but it also brings remarkable capabilities to our world,” said Jemison.

There’s a lot more than what meets the eye in the field of Science.

“A lot of the computer algorithms that turn those electrical signals into images are based on algorithms that were used to turn remotely sensed images of Venus into pictures. space impacts our daily lives, but it all comes about because we’ve imagined the possibilities,” said Jemison.

Many people label Jemison as an astronaut, but she’s so much more. She’s human and had her shares of overcoming many obstacles. One you would at least expect.

“I was afraid of heights as a kid and I had to get over that. That’s not something that someone had did, but if I wouldn’t have to get over that I would’ve never been able to do parachute hanging, so that was something internal,” said Jemison.

Work doesn’t stop for this retired astronaut. She is making moves sharpening the minds for youth and adults.

“Right now I’m sharing a committee for the National Academy’s of Science, Engineering, and Medicine. It’s on really effective practices to increase the number of women in STEM fields and their leadership in STEM fields,” said Jemison.

The world we live in is filled with endless possibilities. Whenever you feel small in a world that’s so big, Jemison says take a deep breath and walk with faith.

“Don’t doubt, dare. Try things and move ahead. There are going to be setbacks and things are not going to happen or act exactly as you want them to, but you have to decide on how important it is to you. As a leader you have to have courage, you have to know a lot of different things, have integrity and you have to be willing to step up and do the right thing,” said Jemison.