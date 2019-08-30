EXCLUSIVE: Harris county family reminisce on old times after house fire

Catuala and Ellerslie Volunteer Fire Crews responded to a call about a house fire last night around nine. Natasha Skidmore says she could see the flames from her house and was in disbelief.

“It almost looked like lightning outside, so my fiance called me upstairs and he said something is on fire and I said ‘oh gosh, it looks like my sister’s house,” Skidmore said.

Skidmore says when she arrived, her sister’s house was engulfed in flames. Her sister passed away four years ago. She says now that the home is gone as well it brings up a lot of emotions for her.

“Since she passed away four years ago it was like another it’s like somebody described it today ripping a scab off of a sore. It was just like realization I guess,” Skidmore said.

The family walked through the home reminiscing on old times spent in the home and they came across a bible, one of the few things not destroyed.

Daniel Skidmore bought the home decades ago for his sister, then his daughter lived in the home. He says walking through the debris brings back memories of how hard he worked to renovate the house, but he is happy with the memories he made with his family while the home was there.

“There’s a lot of different memories with my sister here and then with my daughter here.And like Natasha was saying, the family events here the dinners, and things that we had going on here and just the different things in the house, watching my grandkids grow up here,” Skidmore said.

Skidmore’s son was preparing to move into the home at the end of the year. The family says although this was unexpected they are happy to have called their destroyed house, home.

Because smoke was still coming from the home, fire crews were still there monitoring the house today. Cautala Fire Chief Jerry Gaus says they are unsure at this time what could’ve caused the fire.

Chief Gaus says a fire marshal will be at the scene of the fire tomorrow to further investigate the cause.