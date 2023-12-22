COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Ten days ago, a Columbus State University graduate was shot to death in the back of a Phenix City bank parking lot.

Ryan Boles, 23, died while leaving a Christmas party on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Boles recently graduated with honors from Columbus State University, where he was a film major and a well-known member of the communications department.

On Friday morning, Boles’ father sat down with WRBL to tell us about his son’s quirks, interests, travels — and how Ryan Boles was a good man, who was turning into a great man.

“If you were sitting on a bus and he saw you and you looked like you’re having a bad day, he’d come over and ask if he could help,” said John Boles, father of Ryan Boles. “He was just a good man. And that’s all we want folks to know. He was a good man and he would have become a great man.”

Who was Ryan Boles?

The pain of learning of your son’s murder

Honor Ryan, go see a movie over the holidays

If you’re looking for a way to honor Ryan Boles, his dad recommends this — gather your family and friends, go see a movie, and throw some positivity back into the world.

Previous Coverage: