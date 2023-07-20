COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Friday is the deadline to apply for the vacant job as the next Columbus Police chief.

Interim Police Chief Stoney Mathis told WRBL on Thursday in an exclusive interview that he would like to be considered for the full-time job.

And he has applied.

“Well, when I first took the interim police chief job, I did not have any intent in being the permanent police chief,” Mathis said. “However, coming in and seeing a lot of these police officers were broken. And when I spoke to over 200 police officers during my first month here; I saw in their faces they needed someone that would come in and fight for them.”

He determined he wanted to be that person.

“And so, after about a month, I saw the impact that just me going around and listening to the police officers was making. I spoke with my wife and I just said, I just can’t leave this half done,” Mathis said. “If I’m going to do it, I need to do it until the job is complete. And honestly, I can’t fix everything in six months.”

Stoney Mathis is a career law enforcement officer; he has been chief in Fairburn and Chattahoochee Hills. He was assistant chief of the Henry County Police Department.

The application process is being conducted by a national firm, Mercer Group Associates. They led the search that led to Sal Scarpa as the new Fire and EMS chief in 2020. That same year they led the search for former Police Chief Freddie Blackmon.

The names of those who have applied for the chief’s job are not public yet. The applicants will go through a screening and an interview.

There is no timetable for a new chief to be named.

Mathis says he wants no special treatment in the process.

Here’s what Mathis says when asked about the selection process that will end in a recommendation from the mayor – and a vote by the city council.

“I want them to keep the process as they normally would do it,” he said. “I don’t want anybody to think anything is given to anybody. I think the way the process goes that they’ve used in the past, not only with the police department, with other department heads, I think they need to use the same process they normally use. As a matter of fact, I’ve encouraged all my command staff to apply for the position just in case I don’t want them not to apply for it, thinking that I’m going to get it because anything could happen.”

Why does the 54-year-old Mathis want the job

“I believe with my skill set that I bring to the table, it’s exactly what they need right now,” he said. “I’m not saying I’m an end-all be-all police chief. I’m not saying I’m the smartest police chief, but with my talents that I bring to the table is exactly what Columbus needs right now.”

He was asked to define those skills he believes will be an asset as the leader of the department.

“I’m a great listener. I’m a great communicator,” he said. “And I understand the phrase that you heard in the past where people don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care. I truly care about the people here in Columbus. I care about the citizens. And I love law enforcement, law enforcement is probably the best profession that I ever could have chosen.”

Former Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon retired under pressure from city council earlier this year.

There was a lot of upheaval and turnover inside the department. The force should have 488 sworn officers. They are currently 150 officers down.

Mathis was asked if he thought the department was broken.

“There’s parts of the department that is broken,” he said. “But what is not broken is the dedication that these police officers have for this community. Going around to talk to these police officers. They they’ve stuck they’ve stuck with the Columbus Police Department when honestly, there are times when I don’t know why they were even still here.”

Mathis says the 150-officer shortage could have been worse.

“That number could have easily been worse,” he said. “As a matter of fact, the first month that I was here speaking to all those police officers, every one of them told me that they thought about leaving in the last six months.”

In the more than two months Mathis has been in charge, one officer has retired, two officers finished out there two-weeks notice in the first days of Mathis’ tenure; and another one has resigned.