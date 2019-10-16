EXCLUSIVE: Significant pay increase coming for every sworn Opelika police officer

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department will soon become one of the highest-paid law enforcement agencies in the state of Alabama, according to Mayor Gary Fuller.

A historic vote at Tuesday night’s Opelika City council meeting means every Opelika Police Officer is getting a significant pay raise starting in November.

Tuesday night, Fuller and the city council unanimously approved an annual 1.2 million dollar pay and retirement increase for every sworn officer. Mayor Fuller says recruiting and retaining police officers is a problem across the country, and the pay increase was needed to provide the community with the best possible men and women for the job.

“We hire great people, to begin with, we train them we put them with experienced officers and train them and then we would get them trained, they would leave for other departments because of pay,” shared Fuller.

Mayor Fuller says beginning next month every sworn Opelika officer from top to bottom will see a significant pay increase.

Source: City of Opelika

“We want these officers to live here, worship here, raise their children here, and choose this city for their career. We don’t want them for just five years. We want them for 25 years or more,” said Fuller.

For example, new hires used to start around $39,800; under the new 2019 pay plan, new hires will see a $5,000 bump.

“If you start when this goes into effect, you will start at $45,000. That’s a big jump. Then, after one year, you become a Police Officer One, and you get a raise to $48,000, which is a $3,000 raise after one year. After year two with three years of service, you become a Police Officer Two, and the pay is $51,000,” said Mayor Fuller.

Mayor Fuller says pay compression won’t be an issue, because all sworn officers within the police force will receive significant increases.

Mayor Fuller says the pay increase will not require additional taxes.

“We have watched our nickels and dimes. Our income has exceeded our projections, and our expenses will be less than we projected for this fiscal year, so we have a gap there,” said Mayor Fuller.

Mayor Fuller announced his plans to increase police department salaries two weeks ago when the Opelika Police Department opened it’s brand new 18-million facility.

“That’s great news for us. Unfortunately, the Opelika Police Department has, over the years, trained several officers that have left and gone on to better-paying jobs in law enforcement. It’s become so competitive, but all police departments throughout the country right now are having problems with retention and keeping officers. With higher pay that will put us in a better position to get more qualified applicants because we want to provide the best professionals we can to the citizens of Opelika, they deserve that,” shared Chief John McEachern.

Chief McEachern told News 3 he is pleased with the pay adjustments approved at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

“We are most appreciative of the efforts of Mayor Gary Fuller, City Administrator Joey Motley, Human Resources Director Lisa McLeod, and incoming HR Director Ruth Blessing. We are very thankful for the support we receive from the entire Opelika Community. We (the Opelika Police Department) strive to give all citizens professional service and work hard every day to earn their trust,” shared Chief McEachern.

Mayor Gary Fuller believes the pay increase along with the new police department building will help Opelika recruit and retain the best of the best.

“I expect them to do an exceptional job. We know we have great people, and this is a way of showing we appreciate them, and we want to keep them. This is in the best long term interest of our community,” said Fuller.

Additionally, another group of Opelika city workers will see an increase in pay next month too. Opelika Power Services Lineman will see a significant bump in compensation as the city works to retain these workers.

Source: City of Opelika



Fuller says the pay increase is expected to show up by the second pay period in November for all sworn police officers and Opelika Power Services lineman.