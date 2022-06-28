COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police tell News 3 that officers are investigating multiple car break-ins in the Garrett Pines subdivision in Midland.

News 3 has obtained security footage of an apparent attempted car break-in on one of the Garrett Pines streets. The time stamp on the video is just before 2 a.m. More than two hours later a silver SUV was found abandoned in the neighborhood.

Police recovered the SUV and five guns during that investigation, CPD spokesman Aaron Evrard confirmed to News 3.

Police were investigating after 911 calls in the area.

The security footage shows a person getting out of a light-colored SUV, checking vehicle doors at one house, then moving to a second driveway across the street.

After looking inside a pickup truck, the person ran back to the SUV, which was parked in the middle of the street. The person then returned to the truck carrying something. Moments after going back to the truck, the vehicle’s alarm system was activated. The person then ran back to the SUV.