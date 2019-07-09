EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Valley Police say dangerous chase put two officers’ lives at risk

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley police say a dangerous chase on Tuesday morning put the lives of two officers in danger. Investigators are sharing exclusive dash cam video with News 3, where police say a female driver from Lee County almost struck both of them with her vehicle.

Valley Police tell News 3 the chase happened around 1:00 Tuesday morning along the Fairfax Bypass near Givorns Foods. The chase ended with officers pushing the driver’s car into a ditch along Highway 29 north.

Investigators say the female driver was wanted in Lee County on a possible domestic incident and a chase with their deputies a few hours earlier. Around 1:00 AM, Valley police spotted the vehicle and tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop.

“Our officers tried to do a rolling roadblock to box the vehicle in. During that point, the driver she had stopped. When the officers went to get out of the vehicle, she backed up to get away and almost hit two of our officers. As she was pulling out, she struck one of our patrol cars. A two-ton vehicle in the wrong hands is like a missile, and it will run over anything. When the officers get out of their vehicle – they have nothing to counter a vehicle coming at them,” shared Major Mike Reynolds.

Shortly after the chase began again, officers nudged the vehicle into a ditch. The woman still refused to get out at officers’ commands. She does put her hands up, then reaches for what appears to be a cell phone and sets it up to her ear. While one officer smashes out the passenger side window and gets into the vehicle, the second officer opens the driver’s door. The woman finally exits the car and is handcuffed. Nobody was injured.

“They (officers) were very restrained. There were several times during that incident that deadly force could have been used, and they were able to take her into custody without injury,” explained Major Reynolds.

47-year-old Michelle Joy Moore was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Mischief, Resisting Arrest and Attempting to Elude a police officer.