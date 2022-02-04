EXCLUSIVE: WDHN speaks with abducted child’s family

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — It’s was an agonizing day for one Enterprise family.

Their beloved Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc, who is just 12 years old, was abducted from Enterprise.

She was last seen around 11:45 a.m. on Anthony Circle.

WDHN was the only crew speaking to the family, who only spoke Spanish.

WDHN was speaking with the young girl’s father, attempting to use an interpreter when police arrived.

It was just around this time that police had publicly released information that they had located Eidy.

WDHN was just about to ask the family about it when the police took them inside to tell them the good news.

They had found Eidy and the man they say abducted her in Athens, Georgia, almost 300 miles away from Enterprise, where she had disappeared.

The police emerged from the family’s house with the family knowing their child is safe and sound and that her accused abductor was also in custody.

They issued an alert earlier in the day for a man named Alvaro Cucul.

Police say he was indeed the man she was found with and, now, he’s in police custody.