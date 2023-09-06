COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An audit has uncovered some “financial irregularities” at the YMCA of Metropolitan Columbus, the non-profit organization’s president has confirmed to WRBL.

“We are doing a full investigation of the issue,” President and CEO Chris Bryant said.

That investigation is ongoing, and Bryant said he was limited in what he could disclose at this time.

“We are in a discovery period right now,” Bryant said.

Asked if the investigation was criminal, Bryant said he could not discuss that. He could also not discuss anything that pertains to personnel.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Columbus has about 11,000 members that use three facilities, the John P. Thayer YMCA downtown, the D.A. Turner YMCA in north Columbus and a facility at Global Payments. The YMCA also operates a program center at the A.J. McClung facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

