Expect a festive Halloween at Springer Opera House in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) The Springer Opera House plans to make this Halloween season festive–and wants to invite you to the fun!

The history of the Springer Opera House dates back to almost 150 years. That makes the perfect backdrop for Halloween celebrations.

From the funny to the spooky, the Springer says it’s got something for everyone coming up for Halloween.

“So, we’ll be doing two different haunted tours of the building the night of Halloween and then we’ll also be presenting Rocky Horror Picture Show on October 25 & 25. One performance on the 25, two on the 26th,” says Aileen Fowles, Director of Community Outreach at the Springer Opera House.

The Springer will present the movie along with a “shadow” cast of actors. Those who attend are invited to even dress in character!

Visit the Springer Opera House website for more information on these events and the venue’s other upcoming plans.