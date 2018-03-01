Experts say waiting to clamp and cut the umbilical cord is beneficial to full-term babies too

Changes are happening in more and more labor and delivery rooms across the country.

Doctors are waiting at least 30 to 60 seconds before clamping and cutting the umbilical cord.

The practice was already used on pre-term babies, but now full term births, those at 37 weeks, are included. The thought behind the delayed placental transfusion, according to OB-GYN Dr. Robinette King of Wellstar Medical Group in LaGrange, is that it increases hemoglobin levels and provides iron reserves in the first 6 to 8 months of life.

The American College of Nurse-Midwives recommends delaying the clamping in full-term births for five minutes if the newborn is placed skin-to-skin with the mother.