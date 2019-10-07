Eye on the South: Witness in case against former Officer Guyger murdered

DALLAS (CBS)- A witness in the trial of former police officer was shot and killed Friday night.

Joshua Brown’s death comes ten days after he gave key testimony in that case.

Dallas police say 27-year-old Joshua Brown suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was found lying on the ground in the parking lot of his apartment Friday night.

Brown used to live in the same apartment complex as former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger and her victim.

He was just across the hall from Botham Jean that night in September 2018 when Guyger said she mistakenly walked into Jean’s apartment and shot him with her service weapon.



Just last week, Brown told a jury he heard the interaction between Guyger and Jean followed by gunshots.



“Could you tell that one of the voices was giving loud commands, like stop, police or anything of that nature?” the prosecutor asked Brown.

“Yeah, but not – that wasn’t what they were saying,” Brown told the court.

Guyger was sentenced to ten years in prison.



Dallas police are still searching for a suspect and a motive. Several witnesses say they saw a silver four door sedan speed away from the apartment complex.

