Fair and mostly dry with two cold fronts this week

The forecast will remain fair and dry through Wednesday. You can physically see the warmer air mass off towards the west across Texas and Louisiana. The reason for the air warming is because of a cold front building across the mid-section of the country, with warmer air building ahead of it.

Because of our strong high pressure and drier air ahead of the front, we can expect to see little to no measurable rainfall… This will be the case for Monday’s cold front, which will have little rainfall too.

The next big pattern switch does not appear to be until Thanksgiving or towards the first week of December. So expect readings warming into the mid-70s ahead of the cold fronts and colder behind these fronts…