Fake gun causing real problems for police in Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) The sound of the gun alone is frightening, like a machine gun, but it’s the pellets inside this SplatRBall gun that can be dangerous.

“Kind of looks like a Nerf gun,” said Heather deAngelo with Daphne Police. “But it has water-filled pellets that on contact burst and has a gel inside.”





This month in Daphne, four reports of people being shot with pellets. The most recent, Sunday afternoon in Lake Forest said deAngelo. “Someone was walking down the road, just minding her own business and someone drove by and decided to shoot at her with one of the splatter ball guns.”

The pellets left bruises and a young girl terrified. She was able to give police a description of the person and his vehicle and police are actively investigating those leads.

“I think it’s kids being kids but the problem with that,” said deAngelo, “if they shoot at the wrong person or someone hears the sound and thinks it is an actual gun then things may turn violent.”

Fairhope Police have also received reports of teenagers shooting at people downtown, at the pier and in neighborhoods. If arrested those involved could be charged with disorderly conduct and potentially harassment.

What started as a social media challenge has now led to police trying to stop a tragedy before it happens. It may be a toy gun but police aren’t playing.

