Fall Festival and Craft Fair with local vendors to be held in Phenix City

Woodland Baptist Church is holding a Fall Festival and Craft Fair with free admission on Saturday, November 7 from 12 pm until 3 pm. The event will be held at the old Woodland Christian Academy at 1 Layfield Street in Phenix City.

The event will feature a petting zoo, outdoor concert, hayrides, treat bags for children and an outdoor and indoor market with local vendors.

Though admission is free, there is a cost for the petting zoo.

There will also be a food truck on the grounds for the purchase of food.