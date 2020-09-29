Fall is back in the forecast and so is the sunshine

The front is moving out of the region and we’re introducing a dryer Canadian air mass. This is the first of two cold fronts this week that will keep us below average and most definitely “fall-like.”

Expect sunshine to dominate from Wednesday through the weekend, and when the second front comes through the area by Friday morning, this will bring in another shot of cool air, where readings around Alabama or Georgia could easily dip into the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Late Saturday, a fast moving front will carve a path through the Ohio Valley, since we’ll be on the southern end of this system, we’re not expecting a lot of moisture, but we’ll still err on the side of caution. Likely, we’ll see scattered clouds and there’s a slight chance of small showers, but that won’t be in the forecast for now.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday should be clear again with plenty of sunshine, and the extended models hint towards more of an active Gulf of Mexico in mid-October, so we’ll be keeping an eye on the Tropical Gulf and Atlantic.

