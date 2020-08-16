Fall is coming: Dunkin’s pumpkin menu on the way

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Dunkin’ is thinking pumpkin!

The Massachusetts-based company is making its pumpkin-flavored coffee, espresso and bakery treats available next week.

This is the earliest Dunkin’ brought its fall-flavored products to consumers.

Here’s a rundown of their fall offerings:

  • Pumpkin spice latte
  • Chai latte
  • Pumpkin flavored coffees
  • Apple cider donut and donut hole treats
  • Pumpkin donut, donut hole treats and muffin
  • Maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich

The fall items will be available for a limited time.

No word yet if Dunkin’ plans to bring its Christmas treats earlier than usual this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

