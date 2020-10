The Columbus Police Department will host the Columbus Against Drugs annual Fallen Officers’ Memorial on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

The event was to be held at the Citizen Service Center, but due to early voting, the new location is the front of the Public Safety Building (police headquarters) outside. The Public Safety Building is located at 510 10th Street.

The event celebrates the lives of officers who have fallen in the line of duty.