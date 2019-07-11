Family and friends honor fallen soldier with roadside ceremony

A Troup County soldier who was killed in Iraq in 2008 is being honored by the state.

U.S. Army Sergeant Corey Emmett Spates was remembered today following a roadside ceremony with friends and family.

The Georgia Department of Transportation named the intersection of US 29/State Route14 or West Point Road at Pegasus Parkway in his memory.

Spates was 21 years old when he died, leaving behind a newly wedded wife. The family tells News 3 he was a true hero.

“I’m very honored, it brings back a lot of memories sometimes it brings it back to that day exactly where it’s just so fresh and new. It’s a blessing to me that he has truly been honored in the way he’s been honored,” says Joy Thomas, Mother of Corey Spates.

Though it’s been over 10 years since the death of the hero, friends say with this dedication, his memory will never be forgotten.