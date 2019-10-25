Family, friends gather for vigil following a deadly shooting at Citgo on MLK Blvd

Loved ones used candles to spell out “Jordan Rivers”- a 21-year-old man who was shot killed last weekend.

Rivers was shot and killed near the CITGO on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard near Murray St.

“Now I talk about this so regularly and now I’m a victim of this same situation. This gun violence has got to go. It’s got to be rid of simple as that,” Stanley Rivers Jr., Rivers’ grandfather said.

Rivers’ siblings say although they are grieving the loss of their brother this is not a time to be sad, but a time to remember his positive spirit.

“My brother was a good person. He was a good man. A lot of times I was jealous of my brother because I couldn’t dance like him I got two left feet,” Stannabian Rivers, Rivers’ brother said.

Rivers’ wasn’t just a dancer, he was also a great athlete. He graduated from Carver High School where he preformed in plays and was part of the football team. His cousins say even if you were a stranger, Rivers was someone they could always count on.

“Even when he’s going through it he always had positive words for any and everybody. He could not know you and he could still have love for you and you could feel it,” Riquetta McGruder, Rivers’ cousin said.

Blue and silver balloons were released in Rivers’ honor.

“He always talked about heaven, so I’m okay with this. It hurts, but the fact that I know that he got his wings, I’m okay,”Jean Rivers, Rivers’ grandmother said.

Rivers’ sister says she will be naming her unborn child after her brother.

Columbus Police say they have a suspect and they are in the process of locating him.