Family, friends mourn loss of 20-year-old woman shot and killed in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Family and friends are mourning the tragic loss of a 20-year-old woman from Scotland County.

LyAsya McKinnon was sweet, intelligent and always full of joy, her aunt, Nancy Ingram McKinnon, said. “She was just 20 years old, just getting ready to learn more about the real world, then, suddenly, tragically, she was taken away,” Nancy McKinnon said.

LyAsya was shot and killed on Sunday in a home on Tartan road. She was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. She was shot in the chest.

LyAsya was the “baby girl,” the youngest of her mother’s children. She worked at the Family Dollar Store in Laurel Hill, NC. “She was a bright, beautiful and intelligent young lady with a bright future ahead of her,” wrote her mother, Angela McKinnon, on a gofundme page to help pay for a proper burial. “In parting, she would always say ‘I love you mommy.’

Her aunt says LyAsya was a wonderful child growing up. “I mean, she’s always been happy, smiling, full of joy,” said Nancy.

To help Angela pay for a proper service and burial for her daughter visit her gofundme page here.

On her page, LyAsya’s mother wrote, “On Sunday afternoon, December 22, 2019, my daughter’s life was taken unexpectedly by the man she thought loved her.”

Casey Dewayne Williams, 23, of Tartan Road was charged with murder in LyAsya’s death. He is in the Scotland County Detention Center without bond.

